Roanoke’s Tudor House provides suicide prevention resources at ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ showtimes

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s Tudor House is spreading the message of suicide awareness at Grandin Theatre’s showings of Dear Evan Hansen this weekend.

“Dear Evan Hansen” is a movie about a teenager with social anxiety as he tries to find acceptance after a classmate takes their own life.

The Tudor House will have a booth this weekend on Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26 from noon to 8 p.m. Each booth will offer resources about suicide prevention and mental health awareness.

Before every show, the theatre will present a slide highlighting the Tudor House while counselors and mental health workers wait in the theater lobby.

“A lot of times people don’t know where to turn, whether it’s for themselves or for someone else,” Tudor House Executive Director Kathleen Thorell said. “So they can, before the movie or after the movie, come out and get the crisis phone numbers or they can get the resources on what are the warning signs of suicide.”

Tudor House is also working to raise $100,000 by the end of the year in a match fundraising goal to help offer free mental health services.