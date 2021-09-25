Virginia Tech Hokies lead Richmond Spiders at halftime, 14-7

BLACKSBURG, Va. – So far in Saturday’s college football game, Virginia Tech Hokies (2-1) are leading the Richmond Spiders (2-1) at halftime, 14-7.

This is the first time the Hokies have played Richmond since 1986.

This game comes after a devastating loss against the West Virginia Mountaineers last week. In the rivalry game, the Hokies fell to the Mountaineers, 27-21, with the Mountaineers winning the battle for the Black Diamond Trophy. The loss also knocked the Hokies out of the AP Top 25.

In this Saturday’s game, Virginia Tech Hokies is looking to start a homestand with a win against the Richmond Spiders.

In the first quarter, we saw Virginia Tech Hokies Quarterback Braxton Burmeister pass to Tre Turner for 10 yards, scoring a touchdown.

Then in the second quarter, Richmond tied the game with Savon Smith taking it 16 yards to the house.

But Virginia Tech quickly counteracted with Tayvion Robinson completing a 60-yard punt return, putting the score at 14-7.