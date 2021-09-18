ROANOKE, Va. – In a battle for the Black Diamond Trophy, the West Virginia Mountaineers lead No. 15 Virginia Tech Hokies at halftime, 24-7.

It’s no doubt that the Mountaineers (1-1) has its eyes on the Black Diamond Trophy, hoping that it stays with them after the team’s kick-off against the Hokies (2-0).

[Virginia Tech preps to defend Black Diamond Trophy at West Virginia]

The Virginia Tech-West Virginia matchup is a storied rivalry that dates back more than a century, with the Hokies having won the last three contests—including the 2017 aerial attack in FedEx Field. Josh Jackson went toe-to-toe with Mountaineers’ signal-caller Will Grier, ending in a gutsy 31-24 win for the Hokies and the rights to retain the Black Diamond Trophy.

The College Football Saturday started off hot with an 80-yard rush touchdown from the Mountaineers’ Leddie Brown in the first quarter. Next, we saw Mountaineers Quarterback Jarret Doege pass to Bryce Wheaton for another touchdown.

As for the Hokies, with just three minutes and 11 seconds left in the first quarter, Quarterback Braxton Burmeister hit Tayvion Robinson for 25 yards, scoring the team a touchdown.

In the second quarter, Doege made a pass to Sam James for 16 yards for a touchdown.

With just barely two minutes left in the second quarter, we saw a 21-yard field goal from Mountaineers Casey Legg, extending the lead to 24-7.

Stay tuned to see which team walks away with the Black Diamond Trophy.