Federal investigation recovers nearly $100,000 in pay for 53 employees of Danville-based health care company

DANVILLE, Va. – A Danville home health care agency did not pay nearly $100,000 in overtime pay to more than 50 workers, according to a federal investigation.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Labor announced the results of an investigation against Angel Wings Home Health Inc.

The investigation found that 53 personal care aides and certified nursing assistants worked overtime hours and were not paid $99,427 for the additional time worked, according to the Department of Labor.

Furthermore, the investigation found that the company violated the overtime and recordkeeping provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act by failing to pay the personal care aides and nursing assistants time-and-a-half when they worked over 40 in a workweek, as the FLSA requires.

The Department of Labor has since recovered that money for those employees.

The company provides personal and respite care, feeding/meal preparation, household duties, laundry, errands, and companionship services between the Danville and South Boston areas.

Angel Wings Home Care is a well established Christian based home care agency staffed with over 30 years of combined Nursing experience. Not only do we take care of all your home care needs, we can also help you obtain medical equipment and find the best pharmacy to meet your needs. Because our services are so comprehensive, we can provide as much or as little help as needed. You are very important to us so our staff works very hard to make sure you’re never without services. Call and someone will be available to speak with you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Description of the Angel Wings on its website

Angel Wings also failed to maintain accurate records of total weekly hours worked, as required by federal law, according to the Department of Labor.

“Overtime and other wage violations are all too common among home healthcare workers. Employers’ failure to abide by the law and pay wages fairly harms these essential workers who serve their communities by providing critical care services during a national health care crisis,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Roberto Melendez in a news release about the investigation. “We will hold employers accountable when they fail to uphold their legal obligations.”