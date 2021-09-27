Roanoke organization hosts Spanish music to recognize Latinx community

Most radio stations in our region don’t play any Spanish tunes, but one Roanoke organization is changing that in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

NuFocus is an organization that helps raise the exposure and voices of underrepresented communities in Roanoke.

Thomas Page, entrepreneur and founder of NuFocus, said he started a radio station nine years ago in Miami.

But he brought it to Roanoke and expanded his idea to use media to help draw independent artists, entrepreneurs, businesses and non-profits together.

To honor Latino culture, the company is playing Spanish music on their website and their radio app.

A DJ will play Spanish songs from 8 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“When we got here and realized the Black community, we did not have a whole lot of outlets,” Thomas Page, entrepreneur and founder of NuFocus, said. “But I see my brothers and sisters from the Hispanic community really don’t have those as well. We just want to show a little love and a little light. And I love the music too.”

Page said you can also catch some Latin beats on Fridays during Club Rumba hours.