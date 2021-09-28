German company opening its first U.S. manufacturing operation in Henry County, creating 355 jobs

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Hundreds of new jobs are coming to Henry County.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam was in Henry County to help make the announcement that SCHOCK GmbH, the inventor of quartz composite sinks, will invest $85 million to establish its first U.S. manufacturing operation in Henry County.

SCHOCK will occupy the Lot 8 Shell Building, a 95,500-square-foot facility on 14.7 acres in Patriot Centre Industrial Park.

Virginia beat out Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina for the project, according to the governor’s office.

This new facility will create 355 new jobs.

“We are excited to welcome SCHOCK to Virginia,” said Northam, who met with SCHOCK officials in Germany back in May. “This important European company is choosing to invest in Virginia because of our highly skilled workers and our outstanding business climate. When a global leader like SCHOCK selects Virginia as its gateway into the United States, that’s a sign that this is a great place to do business. We look forward to a successful partnership for many years to come.”

Founded in 1924 and headquartered in Regen, Germany, SCHOCK invented the quartz composite sink in 1979 and now holds more than 100 patents.