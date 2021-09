HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is in Henry County on Tuesday afternoon for an economic development announcement.

At 1 p.m., he’ll be at the Patriot Centre Shell Building, located at 1320 Beaver Creek Drive in Martinsville.

The governor’s visit is part of his Jobs and Investment Tour, a 12-day tour to highlight $48.2 billion in capital investment and more than 91,500 Virginia jobs.