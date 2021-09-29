After Ikea Closure, Cane Creek Centre in Pittsylvania County sees flurry of development

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – City leaders are calling economic developments a success story for those living and working in the Danville-Pittsylvania County area.

Just two yeas after IKEA closed its facility in the Cane Creek Centre, several new projects have filled its place, bringing thousands of new jobs and millions in capital investments.

IKEA had been a staple in the community for more than a decade, employing nearly 400 people.

Since then, economic development and city leaders have been working to diversify their manufacturers with companies like Morgan Olson and most recently, Tyson Foods.

“A lot of times when communities get that kind of news, they get really down on themselves and it’s all doom and gloom,” said Matt Rowe, Pittsylvania County economic development director. “It’s a great success story, it really is. A community went in and they invested heavily in themselves to create the workforce programs and the skill sets needed for companies.”

Rowe said economic development will have more announcements coming in the next two months.