Authorities looking for three persons of interest in connection to fatal Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair shooting

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in identifying the 3 people in this photograph considered persons of interest in the deadly shooting at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair on Saturday, September 18.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding three persons of interest in connection to a fatal shooting that happened at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair in mid-September.

The incident happened on Saturday, Sept. 18 at about 11:45 p.m. at the fairgrounds in the Ringgold Community of Pittsylvania County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, one individual, who is a juvenile, was fatally injured after an altercation between two young adults.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pittsylvania County Crimestoppers at 1-800-791-0044 with information. You may also remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward offering.