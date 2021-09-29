Bedford County Fair postponed due to rising health concerns from health care professionals, community leaders

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Fair won’t be happening in October due to rising health concerns from local health care professionals and community leaders.

Fair leaders announced on Facebook that the fair, which was scheduled for Oct. 15-17, is postponed at this time. While a new date hasn’t been announced yet, officials say they are considering an alternative spring event once it is safer to do so.

This comes after the Fair Board spent weeks monitoring the impact COVID-19 has had on the Bedford area along with surrounding communities.

“We look forward to brighter days ahead when we can gather again to celebrate all that is exceptional about Bedford County,” the fair posted to Facebook. “Until then, stay safe, be well and support each other. We’ll miss you.”