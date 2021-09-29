Lynchburg students create care packages for children in the hospital

Students at a Lynchburg school are giving back to the community by caring for others.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Students at Dearington Elementary in Lynchburg are caring for the community by stuffing drawstring bags with goodies.

“Because it’s leadership and you want to help people get better,” said fifth-grader Eric Lambert.

They created 40 care packages for young patients at Lynchburg General Hospital.

“There are children in the hospital, either due to COVID-19 or cancer or other pediatric needs, and we wanted our children to be able to give back to them,” said Principal Kelly Bivens.

They’re giving back because Bivens says they’ve been given so much over the past year and a half.

“The community has really blessed Dearington. People have volunteered, they’ve offered donations, and they have just supported us through the pandemic, and we wanted our students to have the same opportunity to give back to others,” said Bivens.

And as they’re giving, students are also receiving a lesson in leadership.

“You’ve got integrity, kindness, helpful, respect, honesty and perseverance,” said Lambert.

School leaders are delivering the care packages to the hospital on Sept. 30. Bivens says they’re planning a similar, community project later this year.