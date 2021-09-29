Mail delievered by USPS could be even more delayed starting Oct. 1

It looks like mail may take a bit longer to get to its final destination soon.

This is all part of approved cuts in service by the U.S. Postal Service as part of its 10-year plan to stabilize the agency.

The USPS admitted to not running efficiently and sad it has been losing billions of dollars every year with how operations are running. However, a plan approved in August will cause a slowdown in mail delivery for first-class letters, flat envelopes and periodicals.

Officials said the agency is facing $160 billion in losses over the next decade, and the approved plan is supposed to help address those issues with part of that plan goes into effect Oct. 1.

One of the solutions is to push back delivery time, which pushes the delivery benchmark from a one to three-day window to a one to five-day window.

USPS said most first-class mail, about 70%, will still arrive in under three days. The delays will mostly affect pieces of mail that have to go farther, especially to and from Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico or other U.S. territories.

Through this plan, not only will deliver times change, but it’s going to cost more to send packages.

Starting Oct. 3, priority mail, priority mail express, parcel select ground and USPS retail ground will increase prices anywhere from 75 cents to $5. This will extend until Dec. 26.