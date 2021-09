Image captured at about 12:40 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2021.

ROANOKE, Va. – Avoid Orange Avenue near the Berglund Center if you can right now.

The road is currently closed near its intersection with Williamson Road.

Although it’s not clear what happened, police officers can be seen looking at a motorcycle lying in the roadway.

Stay with 10 News for more on this breaking story.