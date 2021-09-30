Postponing Bedford County Fair will impact local economy

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Organizers of the Bedford County Fair announced they’re postponing the event due to COVID-19 safety precautions — and that could impact the economy.

Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic, impacting business owners.

But organizers say the decision to postpone this year’s fair is meant to protect guests and business owners themselves.

“If the community is hesitant of coming out to the county fair this year, that could actually hurt local businesses who are vendors at the fair, or invest time, money and resources to sell their products at the fair. So, it’s kind of a delicate balance,” said Joy Powers, superintendent of the Bedford County Fair.

They’re hoping to offer a community event in the Spring and then a fair next Fall, giving people the opportunity to help the local economy twice next year.