3-month-old baby found dead in Campbell County home

RUSTBURG, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led to the death of an infant on Thursday morning.

At about 9:57 a.m., authorities responded to 668 Patterson Road for reports of a 3-month-old baby who was unresponsive.

When Campbell County EMS reported to the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said the baby was pronounced dead.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and the Western District Examiner’s Officer are working together on the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Investigator L.T. Guthrie at 434-332-9716 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.