Craftsmen’s Fall Classic Art & Craft Festival to return to the Berglund Center in Roanoke this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – The Craftsmen’s Fall Classic Art & Craft Festival has returned for its 34th year and again is partnering with Feeding Southwest Virginia.

This comes after it was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It begins Friday and will run through the weekend at the Berglund Center in Roanoke.

While admission is free, you will be asked to bring a canned good to donate.

“The Fall Classic is their second-largest food drive of the entire year, so it really hurt the community to not have it in 2020,” said Carly Gilmore, the director of marketing for Gilmore shows. “We’re really happy to be back this year because in 2019 we collected over 20,000 pounds of food, which that’s a lot of meals.”

The festival is also named a top 20 event by the Southeast Tourism Society as well as one of the top 20 classic & contemporary craft shows in the nation.