Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Missouri man trying to sell catalytic converter on Facebook gets arrested for meth instead (Stone County Sheriff's Office)

A Facebook Marketplace sale for a catalytic converter put one Missouri man in hot water with authorities.

In the background of the photo he used for the sale listing, a plastic baggie of meth and a syringe can be seen on the coffee table.

Someone brought this listing to the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, where this man lives, and authorities were able to get a warrant of the man’s home.

Missouri authorities said they seized 48 grams of meth and a handgun from the home.

“Sorry folks, his catalytic converters are not for sale right now. Take note, if you are selling items on social media, make sure your drugs are not in the background!” wrote Stone County Sheriff Raider in a Facebook post.

