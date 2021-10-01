University of Lynchburg celebrates presidential inauguration of its 11th president

On Friday, the University of Lynchburg inaugurated its 11th president, Dr. Alison Morrison-Shetlar on the steps of Hopwood Hall.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – On Friday, the University of Lynchburg inaugurated its 11th president, Dr. Alison Morrison-Shetlar on the steps of Hopwood Hall.

The Scotland native comes to Lynchburg from Western Carolina University, where she most recently served as provost and interim chancellor.

She began her tenure as president of the University in August of last year, but the pandemic didn’t delay her plans or projects.

Building on her three pillars of leadership, diversity and inclusion, Morrison-Shetlar reached out to community partners to form ‘Lynchburg Tomorrow.’ The initiative supports the city’s strategic plan by training community leaders, raising funds to combat food insecurity, partnering on health care and offering faculty expertise and other resources.

“I appreciate the caring, learning family you’ve created here and I’m proud to be a part of it,” Morrison-Shetlar said. “You are the heart of our learning community and the impact that you have on the life of our students could not be easily measured.”

Friday’s ceremony was followed by a carnival on the Dell, including food trucks, games and music. The event kicks off a week of activities including athletics, spiritual gathers and social service opportunities.