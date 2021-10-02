Art Alley unveiled in Downtown Lynchburg

After a year’s wait, a fun and creative new spot is finally here for those living in downtown Lynchburg.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – After a year’s wait, a fun and creative new spot is finally here for those living in downtown Lynchburg.

The “Art Alley” is transforming the end of 11th St., between Commerce St. and the Bluff Walk, into a colorful, art-filled alleyway for the whole city to enjoy.

Its shows off the talent of artists from all over Central Virginia. Friday night’s opening featured live music and local vendors. The goal of the Alley is to bring in a new attraction that will spark joy, support local businesses, and encourage tourism.

“We always are looking for ways to make downtown Lynchburg more exciting, more vibrant, more colorful,” Executive Director of the Downtown Lynchburg Association Ashley Kershner says. “We chose this location because we wanted it to be an excellent gateway to the bluff walk.”

More than 40 local artists submitted their work for this project.