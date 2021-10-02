Roanoke embraces Latin cultures in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

ROANOKE, Va. – From the beats of Latin percussion to the sizzling treats on the grill, hundreds of people embraced the Latino diaspora of cultures in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Representing Cuba, Chile, Ecuador and Argentina, the band Solazo was eager to share its talents with Roanoke.

“Latino American music is just absolutely critical to their culture,” Janiah Allen said. “There are so many different styles and all of them are good for dancing.”

Wearing her Colombian jersey with pride, Elizabeth Schenkel passed each vendor on Market Street with a smile. With nearly every flag on display, she said she felt represented.

“I love it. It makes me feel welcome,” Schenkel said. “It makes me feel like I am a part of a community that cares about diversity, that cares about learning other cultures and languages. So, it feels really good. I’m very grateful that these kinds of events take place.”

Councilwoman Vivian Sanchez-Jones and Local Colors Board Member Elda Stanco Downey read out the city’s proclamation for Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month.

The document symbolizes the years of work to recognize the growing diversity in Roanoke.

“Making us feel more a part of the city and making space for us, that we are a part of Roanoke. Roanoke is Latino and Latino is Roanoke,” Stanco-Downey said.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.