20-year-old indicted for aggravated murder after armed robbery at Roanoke convenience store

ROANOKE, Va, – A grand jury indicted a man for aggravated murder in connection to a recent Roanoke shooting.

Jamerius Crennell, 20, has been indicted for aggravated murder, one count of resulting in death and two counts of using a firearm in a felony in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on Sept. 28 at A&A Market located on Moorman Ave.

Authorities said Basil Glenn Hubble, the clerk at the convenience store, was shot and killed by Crennell during the course of the robbery.

Crennell remains at the Roanoke City Jail where he is currently being held without bond.

Aggravated murder is a new crime in Virginia. It replaces capital murder, which was repealed by the General Assembly and replaced with aggravated murder, which carries the maximum sentence of life in the penitentiary.

Robbery resulting in death is also a new crime in Virginia, which also had a maximum sentence up to life in the penitentiary.

The two felony gun charges he’s facing carry a mandatory and minimum sentence of eight years in the penitentiary if he is convicted.