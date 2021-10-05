Appomattox County High School educator is in the running for Virginia Teacher of the Year

A special surprise for an Appomattox County teacher who goes above and beyond.

APPOMATTOX, Va. – A special surprise came Monday for an Appomattox County High School teacher going above and beyond.

Loved ones, students, teachers and the state superintendent gathers to announce Brendan M. Conroy as the 2020-2021 Region VIII Teacher of the Year.

Conroy works in the Individual Student Alternative Education Program, assisting students to achieve their goal of earning a GED credential.

His colleagues and administration nominated him for the award. They say Conroy is a great role model for students and teachers, leading by example.

Conroy made the choice to become a licensed teacher in the Commonwealth after a 20-year career with the U.S. Navy and the C.I.A.

“It was certainly a shock. I mean, I’m happy I had the opportunity to work with these kids,” Conroy says. “A lot of kids have a lot of trouble getting through school, especially in today’s day and age with the pandemic going on. To be able to be honored like this, it leaves me speechless almost.”

Conroy is now in the running for Virginia Teacher of the Year.