Crab Du Jour in Roanoke set to open this week

ROANOKE, Va. – Later this week, Roanoke’s newest restaurant will be open.

Crab Du Jour announced on Tuesday that its opening day will be on Thursday.

The seafood-chain restaurant describes itself as such:

Delicious home-style seafood with generous portions is what you can expect with every meal. We’re cooking up crab, crawfish, calamari, and lobster in the kitchen, made fresh daily. Not into shellfish? Try our Po’Boys, Cajun Wings, Hush Puppies, and other delicious menu options. About section of Crab Du Jour website

The restaurant has been “coming soon” for more than a year, as the Roanoke restaurant’s Facebook page was created on Aug. 31, 2020.

The other nearby location is on Wards Road in Lynchburg.

The restaurant will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Due to the overwhelming support from the Roanoke Valley, we are happy to announce we will be opening our doors to the public this Thursday October 7th. Please take in mind that our front of the house staff will be doing on the job trying as we serve you, our guest. I can’t wait to see you all out as we get this things “Crackin”

