Man dies after motorcycle crash in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Bedford County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the accident happened on Sept. 30 around 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Route 24 and Route 886.

Brian Lowman, 62, of Evington was driving a 2006 Suzuki C90 was going east on Route 24 when police said he lost control and was ejected. Officers said the unmanned motorcycle then rear-ended a 2017 Jeep Cherokee. The driver of the Jeep was not hurt.

Authorities said Lowman was wearing his helmet and was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital and died on Oct. 5 from injuries received in the crash.

According to police, the crash remains under investigation.