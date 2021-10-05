Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

Southwest Virginia man with a compound bow charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer, police say

Incident happened outside the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Southwest Virginia, Smyth County, Marion, Crime
Douglas Eugene Mason, 48, of Marion
Douglas Eugene Mason, 48, of Marion (Abingdon Regional Jail)

A 48-year-old Smyth County man faces multiple charges after an incident Monday afternoon outside the Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 5 p.m., Marion police officers were dispatched to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office to help a woman wanting to file a domestic warrant with the video magistrate.

They arrived and interacted with Douglas Eugene Mason, 48, of Marion, who was sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot, according to police.

Following a brief interaction, police said that Mason then produced a compound bow, and, while verbally threatening the officer, he exited his vehicle.  

Officers were able to disarm Mason and following a brief struggle, took him into custody, according to police.  

He now faces charges of attempted capital murder of a police officer, resisting arrest, and public intoxication.

Mason is currently being held at the Abingdon Regional Jail without bond.

