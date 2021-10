ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Wouldn’t it be nice to see The Beach Boys? Soon, you’ll have the opportunity to do so.

The iconic band is coming to Rocky Mount on January 31 to play at the Harvester Performance Center.

They were originally scheduled to perform at the Harvester in 2020, but coronavirus canceled the concert.

Tickets bought for the original show will still be honored for this concert.

