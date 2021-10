About 1,100 Appalachian Power customers are without power as of 10:44 a.m. on Oct. 6, 2021.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A broken power pole in Roanoke County has caused more than 1,000 people to lose power on Wednesday morning.

The pole is near the intersection of Brambleton Avenue and Colonial Avenue in the Cave Spring area of the county.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area due to the broken pole and downed powerlines in the area.

Both AEP and VDOT have been alerted, according to Roanoke County officials.

AEP is currently estimating restoration for 3 p.m.