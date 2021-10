RoCo Fire & Rescue is currently responding to a working house fire in the Bonsack area of Roanoke County.

We were told that the fire is at the 3800 block of Carson Road. Authorities say this road is currently closed in both directions.

Crews report that there were no injuries from the fire.

