Angels of Assisi reunites cat with owner after months apart

One lucky cat is finally back with her owner after months apart!

One lucky cat is finally back with her owner after months apart!

ROANOKE, Va. – One lucky cat is finally back with her owner after months apart!

Tabitha, whose real name is Boomer, got loose when her owner was moving a few months ago.

The family looked everywhere but couldn’t find her and weren’t sure if they’d ever see her again. But sure enough, she was at Angels of Assisi!

We have a VERY EXCITING update on Tabitha! Within 30 minutes of posting her photo yesterday, a man messaged us saying... Posted by Angels of Assisi on Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Boomer was originally at another shelter but was transferred to Angels of Assisi due to overcrowding.

Her owner saw her on the website within thirty minutes of her photo going up―and was at Angels within the hour to pick her up.

One worker said the reunion was heartwarming.

“We brought her up in the carrier. Immediately, she wasn’t happy to be in the carrier,” said Dayna Reynolds, director of community engagement at Angels of Assisi. “As soon as she heard his voice, you could tell she calmed down and he pet her through the carrier. We didn’t open it out here cause we didn’t want another loose cat but she was so happy.”

Ad

She said he was planning on picking his son up from school and surprising him with Boomer in the car.