House District 24 seat is up for grabs in Virginia’s November election

Virginia’s election is less than a month away.

Virginia’s election is less than a month away.

Virginia’s election is less than a month away.

District 24 is on the ballot which covers Buena Vista, Lexington, Bath and Rockbridge County along with parts of Amherst and Augusta counties.

The incumbent is Republican Delegate Ronnie Campbell.

He was elected to office in 2019.

His opponent is Democrat Sam Soghor coming from Amherst.

Campbell’s main issues are protecting the rights to bear arms, abortion prevention, supporting farmers and improving Interstate 81.

Soghor’s focus is more on expanding rural broadband to help educate students, expand health care facilities and ensure sustainable farming, including the addition of hemp.

“I have had the Democrats in the House heel bills that I put in to give our deputy sheriffs a pay raise,” Campbell said on the campaign trail at the Labor Day festival in Buena Vista last month. “And most of them are at or making 15 dollars an hour right now.”

“As a parent, I don’t just want my kid to succeed,” Soghor said. “I need all of the students in the class to succeed. All of the students in the district need to be succeeding because my student is only going to do well if his classmates are also doing well.”

Ad

The election will be held on November 2nd.