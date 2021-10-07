Cloudy icon
Man found shot in Southeast Roanoke, police say

Samantha Smith, Senior Digital Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was found shot in Southeast Roanoke just after midnight on Thursday, according to police.

Authorities said officers were told about a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of Morehead Avenue SE around 12:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to police.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and said that no suspects were found at the scene and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500.

Samantha Smith joined WSLS 10’s award-winning digital team as a digital content producer in July 2018.

