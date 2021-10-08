25-year-old woman dies in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A 25-year-old woman died in a crash in Franklin County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the accident happened Friday just before 7:30 a.m. on Morewood Road near Chestnut Creek.

Melissa Leonard, of Moneta, was driving her Toyota Camry west on Morewood Road at a high rate of speed when she lost control, ran off the right side of the road and hit a fence, police said.

Leonard was wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene, according to State Police.

Authorities said there was a man who was in the car as a passenger who was not hurt in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.