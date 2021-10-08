Celebrate Scots-Irish heritage this weekend in Radford

RADFORD, Va. – The annual Radford Highlanders Festival celebrates the region’s Scots-Irish heritage. You can enjoy food, games, entertainment, and more on Saturday at Radford University.

Each year, the festival features different musical acts. This year you can enjoy listening to SYR, a Celtic folk-rock band and the folk music duo, Kinfolk. PanJammers, an award-winning steel drum orchestra, will also take the stage.

In addition to live music, festival-goers can see sheepherding demonstrations, play children’s games, and listen to pipe and drum bands. There will also be several different craft and food vendors offering authentic Scottish fare. This includes smoked haggis, Scottish BBQ, shepherd’s pie, and sticky pudding. Classic festival food and American classics will also be available.

The big draw of the festival is the heavyweight games. Athletes will compete in throwing weights for distance and height; the stones, which is similar to modern-day shotput; the sheaf toss; and the crowd-pleasing caber toss.

“Radford is very special to me because many years ago, it was the first games I ever attended, and I immediately became hooked. I love the sport more than words can convey, and to me it’s important to keep the tradition of Scottish heritage and culture,” said Chad Clark, heavy-games director.

The Highlanders festival starts at 9:00 a.m. and is open to the public. Admission is free.