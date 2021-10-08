Domestic Violence Awareness Month Walk remembers victims, honors survivors of abuse

People in Roanoke had the opportunity to "take a walk in their shoes."

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday, people in Roanoke had the opportunity to take a walk in others’ shoes by participating in the Domestic Violence Awareness Month hosted by the Roanoke Valley Violence Prevention Coalition.

The purpose is to remember the victims who lost their lives to domestic violence and also honor survivors. Supporters took to the streets of Downtown Roanoke walking and holding signs with the names of victims.

“You are never alone. We say, ‘You will never have to walk alone,’ because it is a walk-in their shoes, but we have great resources and support right here in our community,” said community engagement manager, Amanda Holcomb.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the national help hotline at 800-799-SAFE. Or reach out to local organizations: