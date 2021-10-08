Cloudy icon
67º
wsls logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Domestic Violence Awareness Month Walk remembers victims, honors survivors of abuse

The 14th annual walk is to show people they will never have to walk alone

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Reporter

Tags: Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Roanoke
People in Roanoke had the opportunity to "take a walk in their shoes."
People in Roanoke had the opportunity to "take a walk in their shoes."

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday, people in Roanoke had the opportunity to take a walk in others’ shoes by participating in the Domestic Violence Awareness Month hosted by the Roanoke Valley Violence Prevention Coalition.

The purpose is to remember the victims who lost their lives to domestic violence and also honor survivors. Supporters took to the streets of Downtown Roanoke walking and holding signs with the names of victims.

“You are never alone. We say, ‘You will never have to walk alone,’ because it is a walk-in their shoes, but we have great resources and support right here in our community,” said community engagement manager, Amanda Holcomb.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the national help hotline at 800-799-SAFE. Or reach out to local organizations:

  • TAP Domestic Violence Services: 540-283-4813, 24-Hour Hotline: 540-580-0775
  • The Salvation Army Turning Point 24-Hour Hotline: 540-345-0400
  • SARA Roanoke: 540-345-7273
  • 24-Hour Hotline: 540-981-9352

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sydney joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2021.

email

facebook

twitter