Cloudy icon
65º
wsls logo

Local News

Lynchburg’s Texas Inn relishes its 86th anniversary with ‘86-hunger’ food drive

They’re collecting donations for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank for the next 86 days

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Tags: Lynchburg, Texas Inn, Food Drive, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
One of Lynchburg’s oldest restaurants is relishing a milestone by hosting a special event to help fight hunger.
One of Lynchburg’s oldest restaurants is relishing a milestone by hosting a special event to help fight hunger.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One of Lynchburg’s oldest restaurants is relishing a milestone by hosting a special event to help fight hunger.

The Texas Inn, also known as the T-Room, turns 86 on Monday, Oct. 11. To celebrate, they’re collecting nonperishable food to donate to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

You can drop off donations at their two locations on Main and Cornerstone Streets -- for the next 86 days.

General Manager Rhonda Rankin says the number 86 has a significant meaning in the restaurant industry.

“‘Eighty-six’ is a term that we use in the restaurant business everywhere. Eighty-six means you’re out of something, so we’re trying to 86 hunger, get rid of hunger. So, we partnered with the Lynchburg area food bank,” said Rankin.

The restaurant will also sell 86-cent hotdogs on Oct. 11 to mark their anniversary.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Tim Harfmann joined the 10 News team in September 2020 and works at the station's Lynchburg bureau.

facebook