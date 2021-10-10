Body found at Blue Ridge Parkway overlook

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. – A body was found Saturday afternoon off the Blue Ridge Parkway, according to National Park Service.

NPS said dispatchers responded to reports from a park visitor of a body found near one of the overlooks Saturday around 1:14 p.m.

Law enforcement rangers found a man dead shortly after located below the Yadkin Valley Overlook at milepost 289.8, according to the Charlotte NBC-affiliate.

The cause of death is unknown, according to law enforcement.

NPS Investigative Services Branch and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are investigating this issue.