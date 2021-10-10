Cloudy icon
Body found at Blue Ridge Parkway overlook

McKinley Strother, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Blue Ridge Parkway
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. – A body was found Saturday afternoon off the Blue Ridge Parkway, according to National Park Service.

NPS said dispatchers responded to reports from a park visitor of a body found near one of the overlooks Saturday around 1:14 p.m.

Law enforcement rangers found a man dead shortly after located below the Yadkin Valley Overlook at milepost 289.8, according to the Charlotte NBC-affiliate.

The cause of death is unknown, according to law enforcement.

NPS Investigative Services Branch and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are investigating this issue.

McKinley Strother joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2020. He anchors 10 News at 6 and 11 on Saturdays and Sundays and you'll also catch him reporting during the week.

