New Roanoke County restaurant giving away chicken salad for a year to celebrate grand opening

ROANOKE, Va. – All your chicken salad dreams are coming true as the newest location of Chicken Salad Chick is opening in Roanoke next week.

If you’re one of the first 100 people in line on Tuesday, Oct. 19, you’ll win one free large Quick Chick per month for the next year.

Those individuals will be assigned a number and a time to return to the Tanglewood Mall restaurant to buy “The Chick” or anything of greater value, to receive a code making their “First 100 Spot” official.

Guests should arrive at the restaurant at 4340 Electric Road between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on the 19th to get checked in and register for an account within the Chicken Salad Chick app on either an Apple or Android device.

Ad

What’s better than one free Quick Chick a month? A fee Quick Chick a week for 52 weeks.

Of the first 100 people in line, one person will be randomly selected to receive that offer.

Not an early bird? You don’t need to be the first person in the door Tuesday to win a prize. Chick Salad Chick is offering other giveaways during their grand opening week.

Wednesday, October 20 The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick Special redeemable on their next visit.

Thursday, October 21 The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Tumbler.

Friday, October 22 The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free wooden Chick cutting board.

Saturday, October 23 The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chick Tote Bag!



Following opening week, the restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.