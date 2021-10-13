Calling all job-seekers: Roanoke job fair happening Thursday

Looking for a job? Grab your resume and head to Virginia Career Works in Roanoke.

ROANOKE, Va. – Looking for a job? Grab your resume and head to Virginia Career Works in Roanoke for its job fair Thursday afternoon.

The in-person event will feature 20 employers from different fields and it’s open to anyone to attend.

Since companies are so short-staffed, that means employees have more bargaining power when it comes to flexible schedules, benefits or pay.

“We are finding employers are just begging for employees. This is a job seeker’s market,” said Toni McLawhorn, the one-stop coordinator for Virginia Career Works Blue Ridge.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Virginia Career Works in Roanoke, located at 3601 Thirlane Road NW, Suite 2, Roanoke, VA 24019.