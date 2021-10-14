Partly Cloudy icon
77º
wsls logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Authorities searching for Wells Fargo robbery suspect in Campbell County

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Tags: Campbell County, Crime
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are searching for a man they say robbed a bank Thursday afternoon.
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are searching for a man they say robbed a bank Thursday afternoon.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are searching for a man they say robbed a bank Thursday afternoon.

At about 4:40 p.m., Capt. Cliff Wood said a man demanded money and got an undisclosed amount of cash at the Wells Fargo on Timberlake Road.

The man was last seen traveling west along Timberlake Road, wearing a dark-colored jacket, gray shirt, blue mask and a tan hat.

The Sheriff’s K-9 unit and state police helicopter are on the scene.

Stay with 10 News for this breaking story.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Nicole Del Rosario joined WSLS 10 in August 2020.

email

Tim Harfmann joined the 10 News team in September 2020 and works at the station's Lynchburg bureau.

facebook