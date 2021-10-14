Authorities searching for Wells Fargo robbery suspect in Campbell County

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are searching for a man they say robbed a bank Thursday afternoon.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are searching for a man they say robbed a bank Thursday afternoon.

At about 4:40 p.m., Capt. Cliff Wood said a man demanded money and got an undisclosed amount of cash at the Wells Fargo on Timberlake Road.

The man was last seen traveling west along Timberlake Road, wearing a dark-colored jacket, gray shirt, blue mask and a tan hat.

The Sheriff’s K-9 unit and state police helicopter are on the scene.

