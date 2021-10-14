FBI reopening murder case of a Henry County family nearly 20 years later

The Short family from Henry County who were murdered in 2002.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. – The FBI is reopening the Short family murder case 19 years after it happened, according to the Rockingham County, North Carolina Sheriff’s office and NBC affiliate WXII.

Mary and Michael Short were shot to death inside their Henry County home in 2002. Their 9-year-old daughter, Jennifer, was found in Rockingham County, North Carolina, six weeks after her parents were killed. She also was shot to death.

The case made national headlines, but even nearly two decades later, it hasn’t been solved.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that its task force and the FBI will be looking into the murders of the Short family once again. Investigators will re-examine information and said they will be starting the investigation over from scratch.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to submit a tip to the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463 or 336-349-9683.