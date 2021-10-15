Beware, fake spider webs a danger for wildlife

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Beware of the tangled webs you weave this holiday season.

Those fake spider webs that give your house a creepy feel may delight trick-or-treaters on Halloween, but they’re even scarier than you might think.

Experts warn they can be a literal death trap for insects and other wildlife, like birds and chipmunks.

When an insect gets stuck in a real spider web, it’s a normal part of the food chain. When they get caught in a fake one, nothing comes along to eat them.

As you decorate for the holiday, experts suggest skipping out on the fake spider webs entirely.