Franklin County animal shelter seeking public help amid staffing shortage

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Franklin County Humane Society still needs your help as it continues to deal with a staffing shortage.

The animal shelter’s vet left on Thursday, and it can only treat animals at a limited volume.

Last month, it cost $115,000 to run the shelter, and without consistent appointments, making ends meet is hard.

The Humane Society has more than 260 pets to care for, and they need to find a vet by December.

The director said there are still many ways you can help.

“We need people to start spreading the word. There’s all kinds of need.”

If your pet needs attention, society is asking that you call ahead so they can diagnose the problem over the phone.