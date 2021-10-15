Jurassic Quest heads to the Berglund Center this weekend

The Berglund Center in Roanoke has been taken over by dinosaurs.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Berglund Center in Roanoke has been taken over by dinosaurs.

Jurassic Quest is the only exhibit in North America to feature more than 100 life-sized dinosaurs big and small.

The event includes activities like riding a dinosaur, raptor training and a new ancient oceans display.

“As soon as they walk in they can be a little hesitant sometimes, but it’s really a true place to educate yourself on dinosaurs, and make memories with families and little ones.”

The event has a variety of ticket options, and the display will be available Friday through Sunday.

You can purchase a ticket here.