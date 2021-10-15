3 hurt after shooting in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Police were called to the 2400 block of Delta Drive in NW Roanoke after being notified of a person with a gunshot wound around 10:20 p.m. Thursday night,

When police got to the apartment, they found three victims, all suffering from gunshot wounds.

One person is seriously hurt, and the other two have non-life-threatening injuries.

All three were taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Roanoke Police Department said officers are working on an incident on Delta Road NW late Thursday night.

At this time, police have not confirmed what happened, but 10 News staff on the scene saw evidence markers and crime tape as well as Roanoke Police’s forensic and K-9 units in the 2400 block of Delta Road NW.

Stay with 10 News for this breaking story.