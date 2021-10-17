Partly Cloudy icon
West Virginia man dies in Alleghany County car crash

Police say victim was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene

Lindsey Kennett, Reporter

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly single vehicle crash in Alleghany County. The crash happened Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7:07 p.m. on Route 311, two tenths of a mile west of Tuckahoe Road.

A 1994 Chevrolet was traveling east on Route 311 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Michael Raikes Johnson, 57, of Alderson, West Virginia. Police say Johnson was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

