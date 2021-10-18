Three deer carcasses with head, antlers removed left abandoned in Radford, sheriff says

Images of deer that Radford City Sheriff's Office says were killed, mutilated and abandoned.

RADFORD, Va. – The Radford City Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of deer carcasses left without heads.

During the morning hours of October 13, two large whitetail deer were shot which what authorities believe was a crossbow.

Those two deer had their heads, antlers, and tails cut from their body, but their bodies were left lying in a field along Park Road visible to anyone passing by, according to Radford Sheriff Mark Armentrout.

A few days later, a third deer in the same condition as the previous two was found a few miles away in Riverview Park near the boat ramp along the New River.

Armentrout said that his office believes that the third deer was killed at about the same time as the first two.

Part of a crossbow arrow and a hacksaw blade were left behind by the perpetrators, according to the sheriff.

Armentrout also said that one of the deer was positioned in a way that hunters normally use to pose for a picture, so he’s hopeful that a picture was taken and shared amongst those responsible.

In light of this apparent crime, concerned citizens contacted the Sheriff’s Office and a reward has been posted for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for these crimes.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to attempt to raise funds for a reward.

“This is the type of act that was not done by one person. Whether it was two people or more, there are others that have knowledge of this crime. People like to talk and brag about trophy deer, these criminals will talk. With a significant and growing reward being offered for information leading to a conviction, it is just a matter of time before someone comes forward,” said Sheriff Mark Armentrout.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Radford Sheriff’s Office at 540-731-5501.