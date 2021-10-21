Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Roanoke’s Prosecutor weighs in on verdict after man accused of killing 16-year-old is found not guilty

Don Caldwell said his office fully accepts the jury decision in this case

Annie Schroeder, Reporter

Tags: Roanoke
A Roanoke man accused of killing a high school student is free Thursday night.
ROANOKE, Va – A Roanoke man who was accused of killing a high school student has been found not guilty and some are questioning the verdict.

On Wednesday, a jury found Demarcus Glenn not guilty on four felony charges.

Witnesses testified that he shot 16-year-old Tyler Polumbo during a drug deal on Denniston Avenue in 2019.

We took concerns made on social media regarding the legal process in this case to the Commonwealth Attorney who said the jury followed their guidelines.

“He maintained that the deceased drew a gun on him, that’s why he fired so the jury had to wrestle with that question and obviously they weren’t convinced beyond reasonable doubt,” Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Caldwell said.

Caldwell added that juries are often tasked with difficult questions and that his office fully accepted their decision

