The Homeplace announces massive estate sale about a year after closure

Three-day sale set for November 4-6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kamryn Buza, Intern

A look at some items that will be part of the estate tag sale at The Homeplace Restaurant Nov. 4-6, 2021.
A look at some items that will be part of the estate tag sale at The Homeplace Restaurant Nov. 4-6, 2021. (WSLS 10 / The Homeplace Restaurant)

CATAWBA, Va. – While you can no longer enjoy the family-style food and delicious apple butter at a Roanoke County staple, you’ll soon be able to bring a piece of the restaurant into your home.

Next month, The Homeplace Restaurant will be holding a three-day estate tag sale.

Back in May, the restaurant announced that after closing in October 2020 due to COVID-19, it would not be reopening.

10 News story from May 2021 when the Wingate family announced The Homeplace Restaurant would not be reopening.
10 News story from May 2021 when the Wingate family announced The Homeplace Restaurant would not be reopening.

From Thursday, November 4, to Saturday, November 6, The Homeplace will be selling antiques, furniture, paintings, holiday decorations, restaurant supplies, and even collectible plates.

The cash-only sale will be at the restaurant at 4968 Catawba Valley Drive in Catawba from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

