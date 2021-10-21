The Homeplace announces massive estate sale about a year after closure

CATAWBA, Va. – While you can no longer enjoy the family-style food and delicious apple butter at a Roanoke County staple, you’ll soon be able to bring a piece of the restaurant into your home.
Next month, The Homeplace Restaurant will be holding a three-day estate tag sale.
Back in May, the restaurant announced that after closing in October 2020 due to COVID-19, it would not be reopening.
From Thursday, November 4, to Saturday, November 6, The Homeplace will be selling antiques, furniture, paintings, holiday decorations, restaurant supplies, and even collectible plates.
The cash-only sale will be at the restaurant at 4968 Catawba Valley Drive in Catawba from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.