Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant in Roanoke has permanently closed

ROANOKE, Va. – A popular Mexican restaurant in Roanoke is no longer open.

The Abuelo’s just outside the Valley View Mall has permanently closed.

The restaurant posted this message to its door on Thursday:

10 News has reached out to Abuelo's for more information about why the Roanoke location is now closed.

The specific webpage for the Roanoke location now gives users the message, “Sorry, we couldn’t find what you were looking for.”

Furthermore, on Abuelo’s website, when looking at locations in Virginia, the only one listed is in Chesapeake.

