Local News

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant in Roanoke has permanently closed

Roanoke location no longer listed on company’s website

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Reporter

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Roanoke, Valley View Mall, Abuelo's, Food, Restaurant
ROANOKE, Va. – A popular Mexican restaurant in Roanoke is no longer open.

The Abuelo’s just outside the Valley View Mall has permanently closed.

The restaurant posted this message to its door on Thursday:

10 News has reached out to Abuelo’s for more information about why the Roanoke location is now closed. (10 News)

The specific webpage for the Roanoke location now gives users the message, “Sorry, we couldn’t find what you were looking for.”

Furthermore, on Abuelo’s website, when looking at locations in Virginia, the only one listed is in Chesapeake.

10 News has reached out to Abuelo’s for more information about why the Roanoke location is now closed.

