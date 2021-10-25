Lynchburg City Schools kicks off community conversation series

Lynchburg City Schools will be starting a series of conversations with parents to see what they'd like to see changed.

Lynchburg City Schools will be starting a series of conversations with parents to see what they'd like to see changed.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Schools is kicking off a series of conversations with families, to give them a better understanding of the resources available and to listen to their needs and concerns.

The first forum was on Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. in the Daniel’s Hill Center.

School leaders plan on hosting one conversation a month through May. There will be different topics throughout the school year, and the first discussion focused on family engagement.

“How best can we help you engage with the schools? Also, with COVID-19, giving [families] different tools and resources on how to best engage with the schools and let them know that we’re here to help them, as well,” said Jasmine Tucker, LCS coordinator for family & community engagement.

School leaders say they also want to hear from parents on what topics they’d like to discuss.